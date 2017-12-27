North Carolina

North Carolina plane crash blamed on engine trouble

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 09:32 AM EST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 09:32 AM EST

The FAA said Tuesday an engine-related problem caused a Christmas Eve plane crash in Rutherford County.

Officials said the crash happened while the pilot was conducting a practice approach to the landing strip, which is located on private property according to a report from our sister station WLOS.

The FAA is continuing to investigate.

