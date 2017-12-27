North Carolina plane crash blamed on engine trouble
The FAA said Tuesday an engine-related problem caused a Christmas Eve plane crash in Rutherford County.
Officials said the crash happened while the pilot was conducting a practice approach to the landing strip, which is located on private property according to a report from our sister station WLOS.
The FAA is continuing to investigate.
Most Recent
- Cops make sure Clarksville, TN tots have a good Christmas after presents stolen
- Democrat files arguments against tied vote in crucial Virginia House race
- "MTV Unplugged" co-creator Jim Burns dead at 65
- Black stepping down as House Budget chair to focus on Tennessee campaign
- UPDATE: Blasting work to begin on The Meadows retail project in Abingdon