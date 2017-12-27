UPDATE: Police say teen beating in Florida was over a boy, not a hate crime

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have determined that the brutal beating of a 14-year-old girl near West Boca High School is not a hate crime.

The girl's father initially believed this was a hate crime, claiming that she was bullied and beaten for being Muslim, according to a report from our sister station WPEC.

Deputies met with West Boca High School officials and confirmed the identity of all the suspects involved, according to the sheriff's office. The suspects and their families have been interviewed.

Everyone who participated agreed the fight was over "a boy" and "a video that was circulated," the sheriff's office said. They all agreed to meet and fight at a specific location and time.

The suspects will be facing charges of simple battery.

The investigation will later be submitted to the State Attorney's Office.

