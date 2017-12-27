UPDATE: Police say teen beating in Florida was over a boy, not a hate crime
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have determined that the brutal beating of a 14-year-old girl near West Boca High School is not a hate crime.
The girl's father initially believed this was a hate crime, claiming that she was bullied and beaten for being Muslim, according to a report from our sister station WPEC.
Deputies met with West Boca High School officials and confirmed the identity of all the suspects involved, according to the sheriff's office. The suspects and their families have been interviewed.
Everyone who participated agreed the fight was over "a boy" and "a video that was circulated," the sheriff's office said. They all agreed to meet and fight at a specific location and time.
The suspects will be facing charges of simple battery.
The investigation will later be submitted to the State Attorney's Office.
The original report on the fight can be seen by clicking here.
All parties AGREED to meet and to fight at a specific location & time. PBSO Deputy is preparing paperwork to charge the suspects involved with Simple Battery. Once complete, the investigation will be submitted to the state attorney’s office. THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF A HATE CRIME pic.twitter.com/MZBDRQTJej— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 27, 2017
Most Recent
- Cops make sure Clarksville, TN tots have a good Christmas after presents stolen
- Democrat files arguments against tied vote in crucial Virginia House race
- "MTV Unplugged" co-creator Jim Burns dead at 65
- Black stepping down as House Budget chair to focus on Tennessee campaign
- UPDATE: Blasting work to begin on The Meadows retail project in Abingdon