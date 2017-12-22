National

Police: 1 in custody after disturbance at Lambeau Field

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 03:55 PM EST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 03:55 PM EST

Green Bay's police chief says one person is in custody after a disturbance that drew numerous law enforcement and emergency agencies to Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
    
Police say they responded early Friday afternoon to a "possible disturbance with a vehicle" at the stadium where the Green Bay Packers play.
    
Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith tells the Green Bay Press-Gazette one person was arrested. He said no weapons were involved and no one was hurt.
    
Pictures on WLUK-TV show police cars at the scene and a couple of crashed vehicles - including a van that appeared backed onto the hood of a smaller vehicle.
    
Police plan an afternoon news conference.
    
The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau on Saturday night.
 

© Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press and WCYB. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest StormTrack 5 Forecast

Turning colder in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Turning colder in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Colder air ought to help us get into the Christmas spirit, along with a few snowflakes.

Read More »

Most Recent