National

AT&T $1,000 tax bonus came after exchange with union head

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 03:27 PM EST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 03:27 PM EST

After an exchange between AT&T's CEO and a union representing its workers, the company says it took steps to pay workers a $1,000 bonus in response to President Donald Trump's tax cuts.
    
The Communications Workers of America had pushed AT&T last month to guarantee workers would receive the $4,000 raise that White House economists said would be the result of the corporate tax cuts.
    
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said in a phone call with the head of the union that company couldn't do the $4,000 raise but was considering a $1,000 bonus to union and non-union employees.
    
That's according to company spokesman Larry Solomon, who said AT&T then gave a quick heads up to members of Congress and the White House right before it announced the bonus Wednesday.
 

© Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest StormTrack 5 Forecast

Turning colder in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Turning colder in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Colder air ought to help us get into the Christmas spirit, along with a few snowflakes.

Read More »

Most Recent