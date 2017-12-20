Local people react to tax bill passage

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Most people we spoke to said they are opposed to the GOP tax reform bill. The bill passed both houses Wednesday afternoon in a party-line vote.

"I'm disheartened with the tax bill," Lawrence Bell, Jr. said. "I don't believe it's set up to do what Republicans say it will do. I regret that they are not thinking of the actual middle class. Corporations, the 1 percent, don't need cuts. It's the middle class that needs the cuts, and so I'm disheartened."

The plan includes a temporary tax cut for individuals and a permanent cut to the corporate tax rate, something President Trump says that will improve the economy.

"For a small business, I think it's going to be good," Hugh Testerman, owner of Blakely-Mitchell Clothing. "For large corporations, it's good. I mean, a person that puts his livelihood in a corporation, that develops it, should get a gain, should make some money on it, and they're going to bring things back to America."

Several people we talked to said they don't know much about the tax bill at all.

"Really, I don't know because I hear so many statements," Ronnie Blakely said. "Some people say it's really, really good. Some say it's really, really bad. I'm confused about the issue. I don't know. I'd like to know more about it."

The bill will now go to the president's desk for a signature. The new tax plan will take effect for 2018 taxes.