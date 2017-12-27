Kentucky

Officer-involved shooting in Tennessee leaves Kentucky man dead

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 10:22 AM EST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 10:22 AM EST

A sheriff's deputy fatally shot a Kentucky man in Tennessee, following a chase that crossed the state line.
    
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that an officer from the Hickman County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky shot 34-year-old Salvador Byassee in Weakley County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning.
    
According to the release, Byassee hadn't yielded to a sobriety checkpoint, resulting in Kentucky State Police and the sheriff's department giving chase. Byassee wrecked his car and fled on foot in Weakley County, before stealing a car. He was then again encountered by the sheriff's department, which was still in the area.
    
After a vehicle chase, Byassee fled on foot. The officer saw him with a knife and shot him.
    
No officers were injured.
 

