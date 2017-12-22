Sinclair Cares: Smart toys are the rage for Christmas 2017

Sinclair Cares - Smart Toys - Dec. 22

Video games, action figures, princesses and ponies. Toy store isles and online searches can get exhausting for parents like Kim Curtiss trying to find that perfect holiday gift.

“I'm always looking at mom blogs to see what they're giving and what they recommend,” she said.

This year the hottest toy isn't one item. It's a category. What's hot right now is math stem, anything teaching science.

Toy store owner, Claudia Towles, says toy companies are reinforcing science, technology, engineering and math in their products... filling toy aisles with education.

Even though MagnaTiles are nothing new to store shelves Towles says it's a classic favorite that promotes early math concepts… as a child ages add to the collection so they can build more complex structures.

“Think about it, with Legos the more pieces they have the more they can build. These don't hurt though when you stand on them,” said Towles.



It's never too early to start learning. The Noggin stick is one of the hottest toys for babies.

This changes color every time you shake it, it helps with visual tracking. Its educational. Now does the baby know they're being educated? Of course not, but it teaches cause and effect,” she said.

Even Barbie is hopping on the STEM wagon.

“Barbie something very familiar to kids, but stem and engineering concept may not be. So this is trickery.

This one's really cool and I don't know if you've heard of the slime craze, this is another one, this is all chemistry,” Towles said.

And don't forget family game night. Klask is a skill game with magnetic control.

“This is one we sell to college kids and 5-years-olds, it's kind of like air hockey but without the danger. And it doesn't take that much space. I scored,” she said.



