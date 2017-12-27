Entertainment

"MTV Unplugged" co-creator Jim Burns dead at 65

The co-creator of "MTV Unplugged" has died after being struck by a taxi while crossing Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
    
Jim Burns was struck Saturday and died Tuesday. Police say the cabbie turned onto the avenue and struck the 65-year-old, who had been walking with his seeing-eye dog near his Upper East Side home. Burns suffered a serious head injury. Police say they are still investigating but don't expect criminal charges.
    
An MTV spokeswoman said the network is deeply saddened to learn of the death, and that Burns' groundbreaking work would live on.
    
"MTV Unplugged" debuted in 1989. On the show, artists such as Nirvana, Eric Clapton and Aerosmith performed stripped-down versions of their songs in an intimate venue.
    
Some artists released the recordings as albums. Clapton's sold 7.7 million copies.
 

